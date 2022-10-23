Ryots devastated, Govt celebrating festival: Thackeray

Retreating rains caused huge crops damage in Vidarbha and Marathwada regions. Uddhav Thackeray was on a tour of the district on Sunday. He visited Dahegaon and Pendapur shivar at Gangapur tehsil of the district and observed crops losses. He also interacted with farmers.

Addressing a press conference at Pendapur today, he raised the question about the working style of the current State Government.

He demanded that the Government should pay Rs 50,000 compensation immediately for the per hectare crops losses.

Uddhav Thackeray said that the feelings of farmers are strong and the Government should declare a wet drought.

“The reason is that farmers helped for our survival when there was a lockdown in the whole country.

Now, ryots are in crisis and the time has come to pay back to them. No one has turned up to sympathise with farmers even though the situation is very grim.

On the contrary, the ministers from the ruling Government are telling that there is no need to declare wet drought,” he lamented.

Shiv Sena chief said that the Government should provide financial aid immediately than making just announcements.

“Don’t increase miseries otherwise, they will not be without taking revenge. Sena will take to the street for farmers. Even myself will participate in the agitation,” he warned.

Opposition leader to Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, MP Arvind Sawant, Milind Narvekar, Vinayak Raut, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, Nandkumar Ghodele, Kisanchan Tanwani and others were present.

Box

Sena with farmers

“We will take the Government to ask over farmers issue. Farmers should not lose hope as we will make efforts for the instant Government help. Sena is with you (farmers),” Thackeray said.

Box

1st visit of Thackeray after the political change

Former CM Thackeray was on a tour of the district first time after the change in the Government. A total of 40 Sena MLAs rebelled and formed a Government with the support of the BJP.

Out of a total of six legislators from the district, five MLAs are among the rebels. So, all eyes are towards his visit.