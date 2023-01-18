Sachkhand Express late by 3 hours

Aurangabad:

The South Central Railway (SCR, Nanded Division) has alerted the commuters that the Nanded-Amritsar train bearing number 12715 - Sachkhand Express - will be running late by around three hours on Thursday (January 19).

According to a press release, the regular departure time of the express train from Nanded Railway Station is 9.30 am, but owing to technical reasons, it will leave the railway station at 12.20 pm. It will be running late by 170 minutes.

The division has alerted the passengers boarding the Sachkhand Express on Thursday to take note of the change in departure time.