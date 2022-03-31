Safe passage for wild animals crossing on Samruddhi expressway

Two wildlife overpass and two underpass in the district

Aurangabad, March 31:

The work of Samruddhi expressway in the district is now almost complete. The expressway has the facility of uninterrupted travel without stopping anywhere for toll or other reasons. Also, two wildlife overpasses and two underpasses are being built to allow wildlife to cross safely.

In the first phase, Shiv Sena Supremo Balasaheb Thackeray Samruddhi Expressway will be open for traffic in May. Four days ago, Eknath Shinde, Minister of State for Urban Development and Public Works (Public Undertakings) came by car from Wardha to Aurangabad on the Samruddhi expressway. After arriving in Aurangabad at night, he reviewed the work from MSRDC officials. At the time, he signaled that traffic on the highway would begin in May by speeding up the remaining work.

The 120 km long stretch of the highway passes through Aurangabad district. Interchanges have been set up at Sawangi, Maliwada, Hudas Pimpalgaon and Jambargaon, while a tunnel has been constructed near Pokhri, east of Sawangi. This road passes through the hills near Jatwada. Two wildlife overpass and two underpass have been constructed on the expressway to ensure that wildlife is not hindered in moving to the other side. Of these, a wildlife overpass is being constructed near Daulatabad and near Jatwada, while an underpass has been constructed near Lasur. These overpass and underpass are being constructed at the places suggested by the forest department keeping in view the wildlife. Currently, the work of their slabs is underway and will be covered with rubble, stones, soil and greenery. Overpasses and underpasses are being constructed that give the impression of forest. Care is being taken to ensure that wildlife can move freely on both sides of the road.

Petrol pump facility at four places

Facilities have been provided at four places for refueling vehicles on Samruddhi expressway in the district. The work of the pumps is also going on war footing and these pumps will be operational at full capacity within a month.