Sahitya Akademi Award announced for veteran critic Dr Sudhir Rasal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Veteran Marathi critic and writer Dr Sudhir Rasal was selected for the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award for 2024 on Wednesday for his book ‘Vindanche Gadyaroop.’

A professor of Marathi language who has trained thousands of students and writers has created a mark in Marathi literary criticism. He is being congratulated everywhere for his selection for the highest award in the field of literature.

Dr Sudhir Rasal is still serving Marathi literature at the age of 91. His 16th book 'Navya Vaata Shodhanare Kavi', was recently released. He has written 16 books, edited three books, penned one English book and published various research essays and review articles so far.

He has been honoured with 28 prestigious awards till today. These include three awards from the State Government, the Ideal Teacher Award. He has also served as the President and Working President of Marathwada Sahitya Parishad and Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal. The veteran critic also worked on various committees related to the literature of the State government.

Box

Nature of award

The Sahitya Akademi announced the annual Sahitya Akademi Awards 2024. It includes eight poetry collections, three novels, two collections of stories, three essays, three literature reviews, one play and one research book.

The awards were approved in a meeting of the executive board chaired by Sahitya Akademi president Madhav Kaushik. Books published for the first time between January 1, 2018, and December 31, 2022, were selected for the awards.

The awards will be presented at a grand ceremony to be held in New Delhi on March 8, 2025. The award consists of a copper plaque, a shawl and Rs 1 lakh.

Box

34 years of teaching in Bamu

Rasal family basically hails from Gandheli village in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar tehsil. Sudhir Rasal was born in Vaijapur on 10 August, 1934. He also had the opportunity to see Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. He did his schooling at Saraswati Bhuvan and completed his college education at Milind College. He obtained his MA Marathi degree from Osmania University (Hyderabad) in first division. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) awarded him a Ph D on the thesis titled 'Adhunik Marathi Kavyatil Pratimasrushti.’

He served as a college and university teacher for 37 years. Dr Rasal worked for three years in the Government College. He taught Marathi in the Marathi Department of Bamu as a lecturer, professor and head of the department, teaching Marathi language for 34 years.

Box

Happy on the highest award

Earlier, my three books of criticism received awards from the Maharashtra Government. Till now, I have received 28 different awards. However, the highest Sahitya Akademi award for literature in the Marathi language has been announced for my book. I am happy that I have received it.

(Dr Sudhir Rasal, Veteran Critic)