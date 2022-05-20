Sakal Jain Samaj distributes food and water containers

1100 food and 200 water containers distributed for animals

Aurangabad, May 20:

The Sakal Jain Samaj’s Navkar Japanushthan committee under its ‘Jivdaya Programme’ has distributed 1100 food containers and 200 water containers for animals and birds.

The containers were distributed in Aurangabad city, Sillod and Vaijapur to people of Jain and other communities. Giving more information, vice president of the Sakal Jain Samaj and project chief Ravindra Mugdiya said, many organizations set up water stations for human beings, but the Navkar Japanushthan committee implemented this project for the animals and birds who sometimes lose their life while searching for food and water in the summer season. This initiative will provide relief to them to some extent. The containers have been installed in front of the homes, offices, religious places and gardens. They will be regularly filled with water and food. The initiative was implemented under the guidance of the president of the Sakal Jain Samaj Rajendra Darda and working president Subhash Zambad. Committee members Vilas Sahuji, Sanjay Sancheti, Prakash Kocheta and Abhijeet Hirap took efforts for the initiative.