Sakharam Bagal passes away

Aurangabad, Jan 5:

Former principal of Deogiri College Sakharam Bagal (89, Basmat) died of old age on Wednesday. He leaves behind wife, two sons and two daughters, grandchildren.

He was principal of the college between 1978 to 1990. He was known as a skilled administrator and disciplined teacher. His death created a void in the political and education fields.

President of MSP Mandal Prakash Solunke, general secretary MLC Satish Chavan, veteran member of Development Committee Panditrao Harshe, principal Dr Ashok Tejankar, teaching and non-teaching members paid tributes to Bagal. Last rites were performed on him at a crematorium of Kavtha Road, Basmat.