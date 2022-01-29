Sale of wine in grocery shops, malls will increase addiction among youths

Aurangabad, Jan 29:

There has been mixed reaction from social media, consumers and retailers to the state government's decision to sell wine in grocery stores. Many have suggested that the government should reconsider its decision stating that the government itself raises awareness through various media about the dangers of drinking alcohol. But now what is the government trying to prove by allowing the sale of wine in malls, supermarkets and big shops.

Women come to the grocery stores to buy essentials. They have small children with them. Wine is seen as alcohol. If a child asks for wine with his family, regardless of the amount of alcohol in it, will the parents give it? And customers will not even come to the store where the wine is for sale. Who will keep the wine for sale is a different matter. But the government should reconsider this decision, said Sandeep Mahajan, vice president, Kirana Bhusari Association.

Wine culture is not our culture. Maharashtra has a religious and spiritual tradition. It is wrong to introduce wine culture under the disguise of farmers interest. Instead, the government should guarantee a minimum support price to soybean and other produce. The government's decision to make the new generation addicted to alcohol by selling wine in grocery stores, saying it benefits farmers, seems wrong, Ganesh Arekar, anti-liquor activist.

There are a number of government rules and regulations regarding the sale of wine in grocery stores. Basically, the decision is attracting attention of those who are not much aware of such things. The current generation is becoming addicted to alcohol through movies. The decision will make people tend towards drinking alcohol and make them addicted. The decision to sell wine in grocery stores under the guise that it will only benefit farmers is wrong, said Neeraj Ajmera, grocery store owner.

This decision has turned the tide on some of the good works done by the government for the last two and a half years. Currently there are some energy drinks in the market that taste like alcohol. Since alcohol will be readily available in malls and general stores, many children will become addicted to it. How much alcohol is in it is a different matter. But the government should reconsider this decision taken only to get revenue, said Umesh Patil, anti-liquor activist.