Sampat Bhagat appointed as CFO

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Municipal Corporation (CSMC) had appointed Rayba Patil, a retired officer from the MIDC Fire Department, as the head of the Fire Brigade section on a contractual basis. However, he was caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000. Since this position falls under essential services and cannot remain vacant for long, the CSMC administrator G Sreekanth assigned the additional charge of Chief Fire Officer (CFO) to Deputy Fire Station Officer Sampat Bhagat on Friday. Bhagat is only a few months away from retirement, after which the municipal corporation will again face the challenge of appointing someone to this position.