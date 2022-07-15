Samvaad session @ MGM Clover Dale

Aurangabad, July 15:

MGM Cloverdale School and Sanskar Junior College, jointly organized a ‘Samvaad’ session, recently. School director Dr Aparna Kakkad, deputy director Dr Namrata Jaju wished everyone a happy Guru Pournima. Mentor Ramesh Thakur, school principal Ganesh Tarte, VP Varsha Potdar, Sanskar Junior College principal Savita Narwade were present.

Chief guest Dr G N Sharma lighted the ceremonial lamp. The grandparents of the students were also invited. The parents enjoyed the event via Facebook Live.

Dr Sharma shared the trilogy for living a happy life. He said that the Guru is as important as the parents in the life of the disciple. So, today is the day to express gratitude for them.

Students Dhanalakshmi Vitore and Shravan Charpelwar anchored the programme. Student Omkar Kulkarni gave a speech and Radhika Adani proposed a vote of thanks. Teachers Komal Fasate, Suraj Shinde, Ankush Samadhan, Shrikant Gosavi and Gajanan Dhumal took efforts.