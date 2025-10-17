Sand mafia attacks security guards, threatens to kill

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two security guards were seriously injured when local rowdies attacked them while stealing soil from Abdimandi on the night of 15th October.

Shashikant Solunke (25) and Rohit Shejwal (25), working with sun security services, spotted the thieves digging and taking soil from the office premises around 12.30 am. Solunke blew the whistle and chased them, forcing the thieves to flee initially. The culprits returned with local gang members and brutally beat both guards. Shashikant suffered a fractured leg, and one attacker smashed his mobile. The gang threatened in Hindi: “What now in Mayur Bhaiyya’s business? We are people of Mayur Mhaske,” warning they could kill the guards. Frightened, the guards raised an alarm, prompting the attackers to flee again. From a distance, one assailant hurled stones at them. Police sub-inspector Sunil Bodkhe is investigating the incident.