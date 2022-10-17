Sandalwood stolen in Cantonment
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 17, 2022 06:50 PM 2022-10-17T18:50:01+5:30 2022-10-17T18:50:01+5:30
The sandalwood thieves have become active again. A sandalwood tree near a bungalow of an army officer in Cantonment area was stolen on October 16. Based on a complaint lodged lodged by nayab subhedar Chintaman Phatangale (Cantonment, 169, medium regiment), a case has been registered with Cantonment police station. The police are further investigating the case.