Sangeeta Desarda participates in Global Conference

Adv. Sangeeta Desarda recently participated in the COP29 conference organized by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Speaking about the conference, Desarda shared that there were high expectations for this summit to be the most impactful yet, aiming to protect nations, their people and economies from climate disasters while fostering clean energy growth. However, as the COP entered its final stages, it failed to deliver, leading to widespread disappointment. Invited by the World Climate Foundation, Desarda shared her views on "Green Transition, Global Warming Mitigation Measures and Sustainable Use of Natural Resources." She plans to present a proposal on "Lifestyle and Development Systems" at next year’s conference in Brazil.