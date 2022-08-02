Sanitary Napkin project inaugurated in Bamu

Published: August 2, 2022

Aurangabad, Aug 2: A Sanitary Napkin Project was inaugurated at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Monday evening. ...

Sanitary Napkin project inaugurated in Bamu

Aurangabad, Aug 2:

A Sanitary Napkin Project was inaugurated at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Monday evening.

Director of Students Development Board (SDB) Dr Sanjay Sambhalkar said that late Vasantrao Kale Swamibhan Shikshan Kamva and Shika Yojana, an earn and learn scheme, is implemented through SDB.

He said that those students whose financial condition is weak are given work under the scheme. The beneficiaries are given a monthly honorarium.

“The sanitary napkin project will be implemented for the girls' students of the scheme,” he said.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole inaugurated the project at 6.30 pm on Monday. Prakash Akde, Harichand Sathe, Gajanan Palkar, Yogesh Thorat and others were present.

Tags :Students Development BoardStudents Development BoardYogesh thoratBabasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada UniversitySDB