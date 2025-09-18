Sant Gadgebaba Center to host workshop

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Sant Gadgebaba Research Centre on Rural Problems of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will hold a one-day workshop on ‘The Changing Nature of Rural Problems in India’ at the auditorium of the Department of Political Science, from 11 am to 2 pm, on September 23.

Experts like Principal Dr Sarjerao Thombre will guide on Agriculture and Rural Economy, followed by Social Worker Mangal Khivansara on Rural Women and Social Issues, Dean of Science Faculty Dr M D Shirsath on Education and Skill Development.

Dr Sunil Narwade, Dr Pushpa Gaikwad and Dean of Social Sciences Dr Sanjay Salunke, will also grace the event. Director of the Center and Registrar of the University, Dr Prashant Amrutkar, has appealed to all to take advantage of this opportunity.