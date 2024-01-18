Sarangdeva Samaroh at Mahagami gurukul from today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mahagami Gurukul is all set to host the 15th edition of Sarangdeva Samaroh, a grand celebration of Indian music and dance, from January 19 to 22, at Mahagami gurukul in MGM.

The festival comprises three main events like seminar, workshop, research presentation, music and dance festival. The festival opens with a seminar on Sangeet Ratnakar and other texts, exploring their relevance to present-day performing arts, from January 19 to 22, 10 am to 1 pm. Renowned speakers including Dr Arathi Rao and Ustad Wasifuddin Dagar will share insights. Following this, featuring research presentations and workshops will take place from January 19 to 22, 12 pm to 5 pm, covering diverse topics such as Mohiniattam, Dhrupad, and Kathavachan. The grand finale, music and dance festival, will enchant audiences on January 19-21, 7 pm to 10 pm, showcasing performances by eminent artists including Yashodanandan Pramod Kumawat, Dr Neena Prasad, Ustad Wasifuddin Dagar, and other artists.