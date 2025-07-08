Sarpanch reservation lottery to be held on July 11

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The lottery for the reservation of sarpanch posts in a total of 115 gram panchayats in the tehsil will be held on July 11 at 11 am in the tehsil office hall, according to rural tehsildar-in-charge Santosh Waghmare.

The sarpanch posts in all the gram panchayats of the taluka will be reserved for various categories and for women for a period of five years - from April 2025 to March 2030. The reservation will also apply to the newly formed gram panchayats.