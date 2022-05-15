Savarkar's personality is above Bharat Ratna

Aurangabad, May 15:

“I feel Swatantryaveer VD Savarkar is above Bharat Ratna. As a descendant of Savarkar, I will not demand Bharat Ratna for him. However, this is the demand of the people. If the government wants, Savarkar will get Bharat Ratna sooner or later, said Savarkar's grandson Satyaki Savarkar.

He was speaking at a small programme organized by 'Me Pan Savarkar', an association of Savarkar-loving youths. Cleaning of Savarkar memorial at Savarkar Chowk, Samarthnagar and dissemination of information about Savarkar's life work is done on behalf of this organization every Sunday. This Sunday was the 125th week of this work.

Satyaki Savarkar was invited on this occasion. He gave detailed information about how misconceptions are being spread in the society about Savarkar and what is the truth. Gauri Kulkarni of 'Me Pan Savarkar' gave information about the work done in the last 125 weeks.

Former corporator Raju Vaidya, Milind Damodare, Mangesh Palaskar, Manik Ratnaparkhi, Vijaya Awasthi, Amruta Palodkar were present on this occasion. Chaitali Joshi anchored the programme. Varad Joshi, Nilesh Sevekar, Yuvraj Kulkarni, Netra Deshpande, Atharva Deshmukh, Vaibhav Raut and others took efforts.