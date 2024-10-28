Save hopeful of defeating all rivals in East constituency

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The BJP candidate representing the Mahayuti alliance from the Aurangabad East constituency, Atul Savé, filed his nomination on Monday, amid a showcasing of strength. He said that he is fully prepared to compete against the AIMIM and is determined to defeat his rivals.

In the presence of all constituent parties of the Mahayuti, a vehicle rally was organised, starting from the Gajanan Mandir and ending at the Sansthan Ganapati Mandir. The rally commenced after paying obeisance at Gajanan Maharaj Temple, where slogans in support of the Mahayuti were raised. The rally passed through Pundalikagar Chowk, Jaybhavaninagar Chowk, Vasantrao Naik Chowk, and continued via Cannaught to Chistiya Chowk, Avishkar Chowk, Bajrang Chowk, Omkar Gas Chowk, N8, Azad Chowk, Central Naka, Seven Hill, Mondha Naka, and Jafar Gate, concluding with an Aarti at the Shri Sansthan Ganapati Temple.

Savé said, “I have been elected twice as a Hindu MLA by the voters. The condition of the roads in the city was deplorable, but now the roads in the constituency have improved. The Hindu voters are firmly standing with me and that the Mahayuti will win again with their support.”

The rally saw participation from city president Shirish Boralkar, Abhijit Deshmukh, Gajanan Mangate, Nagesh Bhalerao, Kiran Patil, Kishore Shitole, Anil Makariye, Shivaji Dandge, Lakshmikant Thete, Damodar Shinde, Pramod Rathod, Rajgaurav Wankhede, Shalini Bundhe, along with Mahayuti leaders, office-bearers, activists and citizens.