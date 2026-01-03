Savitribai Phule Jayanti celebrated at Milind School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The birth anniversary of Dnyanjyoti Savitribai Phule was celebrated with enthusiasm at Milind Multipurpose High School, on Saturday. Principal Dhanyakumar Tilak offered a garland to the image of Savitribai Phule. Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule worked to eradicate harmful social practices and emphasised the importance of girls' education, he said. Rohini Rajbhoj provided detailed information about Savitribai Phule's life and work. Hemant Gaikwad elaborated on Savitribai Phule's contributions. Teacher Bhimrao Gaikwad presented a song, while students presented speeches, dances, and a monologue.