SC orders SEC to resume election process within two weeks

Aurangabad, May 4:

In a much-awaited development, the Supreme Court has today directed the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) to resume the process of general elections relating to the local self-governing bodies (including Aurangabad Municipal Corporation and Zilla Parishad) in two weeks.

The SEC has halted the works after the state government’s intervention. Hence the Supreme Court bench comprising Justice A M Khanvilkar, Justice Abhay Oak and Justice C T Ravikumar released the interim order on Wednesday.

The Apex Court also clarified that on the request of the State Government, the process is being resumed, subject to the final verdict of the court on the petition. Earlier, the state government has passed two bills curtailing the powers of SEC on March 11, 2022. The localities Pawan Shinde, Ulhas Sancheti and other activists challenged the decision in the Supreme Court. The hearing on their petition was held on Wednesday (today) and it is clear that the interim order has paved a way for all the LSG elections to be conducted soon.

Petitioner’s arguement

The petitioners brought into notice of the Apex Court that the LSG elections are due for the last two years in Maharashtra. Instead of abiding by the Constitution, the affairs of the LSGs are being government by the administration (through administrators). Hence the it should direct the SEC to continue (resume) the election process.

Earlier, the state government, had submitted its say stating that the task of delimitation of prabhags will be done hereafter at the state government level.

On other hand, the SEC has also submitted its say highlighting the figures of LSGs (whose term has been completed and the others whose terms are going to be ended in the Apex Court, recently. SEC had also underlined that it has always started the election process within stipulated period. After hearing the statements of all, the Supreme Court gave the above interim order.

Adv Parmeshwar, Adv. Sudhanshu Chaudhary, Adv Devdutt Palodkar, Adv Shashibhushan Adgaonkar and Adv Kailas Autade pleaded on behalf of the petitioners, Adv Ajit Kadhethankar represented the SEC and senior counsel Shekhar Nafade with assistance of Rahul Chitnis appeared on behalf the state government.