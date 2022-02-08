SC sets aside HC about Bamu’s land

Aurangabad, Feb 8:

The Supreme Court set aside the Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court judgement related to measuring land of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

According to details, Bamu has 724.24 acres of land. The State Government had handed over the land from Begumpura village, Pahadsinghpura, Jaisinghpura, Kutubpura and Bhavsinghpura shivars to the university at the time of establishment.

Nalanda Grahanirman Sanstha claimed that the university encroached six acres of land in survey 34 of Bhavsinghpura. The Housing Society did correspondence with the State Government for many years about the land encroachment.

It had also filed an issue process in the civil court of the district. the court rejected the request. The housing society challenged the decision in the District court. It withdrew the plea without any condition. The society filed a writ petition in HC Aurangabad bench in 2021, requesting it to issue directives to measure the land of Bamu. The HC accepted the request and directed on December 20, 2021 to measure land which in possession of the university. Bamu filed a special leave petition in the apex court.

The SC bench comprising Justice Hemanta Gupta and V Subramanium held the final hearing on Tuesday and rejected the HC decision. Adv Zoeb Hussain appeared for the university.