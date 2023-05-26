Schizophrenia Day celebrated with enthusiasm

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Schizophrenia Day was celebrated at Shanti nursing home on May 24. On this occasion, various activities were organized from May 15 to May 24.

World Schizophrenia Day is celebrated worldwide on May 24. Schizophrenia is a serious mental illness that affects the personal and social life of patients and caregivers. Unfortunately, the ignorance and stigma associated with mental illness, especially schizophrenia, keep patients from getting the treatment they need. People with schizophrenia suffer from loss of skills like attention, concentration, memory and communication. With a view to develop them again, competitions in arts and crafts, painting, memory enhancing games, cooking, essay writing, fancy dress were conducted at the nursing home. A get-together was also organized for patients and caregivers on the premises of the nursing home. Caregivers were felicitated by Dr Vinay Barhale and Dr Vinayak Patil. Nearly 100 patients and their relatives participated in this gathering.