Scholars English School celebrates Annual Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Scholars English School celebrated Annual Day Rendezvous 4.0 with enthusiasm. The programme started with verses from the holy Quran followed by performances of the students based on theme Our Mother Earth. Students presented skits based on respect of parents, save food, development of artificial intelligence, harmful effects of social media on the life of infants and adults. Chief guests Dr Aziz Ahmad Quadri, psychiatrist, Dr Maqdoom Farooqui, principal of the Aurangabad College for Women, Dr Sana Khilji, director Happy Family Hospital, chairman of Scholars Group of Institutions Mujtaba Farooq, guest of honour Dr Shaikh Kalimoddin Rashid, HoD English department, Maulana Azad College, ASI Lata Jadhav, journalist Shareq Naqshbandi, Wasi Siddiqui and Ajaz Khan felicitated students with medals and trophies. Headmistress Ishrat Khatib guided the organisers.