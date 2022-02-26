School education societies to boycott State Board exams

Aurangabad, Feb 26:

Maharashtra Rajya Shikshan Sanstha Mahamandal reiterated to boycott SSC and HSC examinations for pending non-salary grant of private non-aided schools for the past four years.

A meeting of the office-bearers of the Mahamandal was held in Pune. Coordinator of the Mahamandal S P Javalkar gave this information after the meeting.

Its State president and former union Minister Vijay Nawal Patil chaired the meeting when a few days have left for the 12th standard examination commencement.

The office-bearers discussed the different issues including releasing non-salary grants as per the current Pay Commission recommendations, withdrawing Pavitra portal from the recruitment process as it has many shortcomings.

The education societies association said that no law was passed in Legislative Council and Assembly about using Pavitra portal for recruitment.

“The Government should grant permission for the recruitment of teachers, refund the fees of students who were admitted to 25 per cent seats reserved under Right to Education (RTE) Act,” S P Jawalkar said.

The association members threatened to boycott SSC and HSC examination if the Government does not take a positive decision about its demands which included implementation of an old pension scheme, release fund of non-aided teachers' salary on grant-based.

Abeda Inamdar, legislator Kiran Sarnaik, Ashok Thorat, Ganapatrao Balwadkar, Anil Shinde, Ramdas Pawar, Uday Deshmukh, Vijay Gavhane, Ravindra Fadnavis, Milind Patil, Walmik Surase, Manoj Patil, Shivaji Bankar and others were present.