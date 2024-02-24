School locked over absence of all teachers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A group of angry parents locked Zilla Parishad Naigavhan School, near Ladsaungi, after all teachers did not come to the duty on Saturday.

The women who cook lunch under the mid-day meal scheme for the students in the school were asked to keep an eye on the students. The school is located one km outside the village and on a deserted road.

According to the parents, the teachers with mutual consent remain absent on a day and sign the attendance register the next day. When some parents went to the school, at 11 am on Saturday, none of the three teachers were present in the school. The women who cook lunch under the mid-day meal scheme were paying attention to the students.

Sarpanch of Naigvan village Meera Satpute, Deputy Sarpanch Akbar Shaikh, President of the school committee Krishna Shejul, Uday Shejul, Praveen Shejul, Baban Tidke and the parents locked the school after doing panchnama. The parents said that they would not open the scjpp; unless action is taken against the concerned teachers.

Cluster School head of Adgaon Sarak Dnyaneshwar Sonawane said that one teacher had gone on leave while another is on deputation and the third is on childcare leave. “Another teacher was appointed to that school on a temporary basis. That teacher too did not come to the school, there was no one in the school. Information about this incident was given Panchayat Samiti," they added.