School put in blacklist for selling stationery

Aurangabad, Jan 20:

Education Department of Zilla Parishad has put The Jain International School on the black list for selling textbooks and other study materials on school premises.

According to details, Amit Kasliwal and three others parents made complaints with the Education Department.

In the complaint, Amit Kasliwal stated that Rs 4,700 were collected from him on July 3, 2020, for the stationery of his son who was in standard first at that time.

He found that Rs 1416 charged extra on the basis of the given payment receipt. The name of the school was printed on notebooks. The receipt does not have GST number. The other three complainants had not purchased stationery from the schools.

As per the norms, schools cannot form parents to purchase stationery from a schools store or particular shop directly or indirectly. The school was found guilty during the probe. On the basis of parents complaints, State Child Rights Commission issued four letters and the district collector officer two letters to the education department.

Deputy director of education Anil Sable instructed the education officer to take action against the school.

Education officer M K Deshmukh put the schools on the blacklist on Thursday. This is the first action of its type in the district for financial exploitation. The Education Officer warned the schools that action would be taken if they are found indulging in any such activity.

He also issued a letter to the school about stopping all concessions given in the taxes by Aurangabad Municipal Corporation as an educational institution.

When contacted, the vice-principal of the school Shikha Shrivastav said that the action is related to the complaint of 2020 while she joined the school just 10 months ago. She said that she did not know anything about the case and parents are not made to do anything.