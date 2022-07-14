School scholarship exam postponed for 2nd time; revised date July 31

Aurangabad, July 14:

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) on Thursday postponed the scholarship examination for the second time because of heavy rainfall in the different parts of the State.

The examination was scheduled for July 20 for students of classes fifth and eighth at 147 centres across the district.

Earlier, the MSCE decided to hold the test on February 20. But, it was postponed due to the Covid outbreak. The registration window was reopened and more students were allowed to apply for the examination.

The Council in May announced that the students would take the scholarship test on July 20.

Again, the test was postponed because of heavy rains and flooding. As per the revised schedule, the test will be conducted on July 31.

A total of 32,678 students have registered for the Pre-Upper Primary (PUP) scholarship examination (class fifth) and Pre-Secondary Scholarship (PSS) examination (class eighth).

A total of 17,597 students of the class fifth from 2,046 schools in the district, including 8,999 girls, and 15,081 students of class eighth from 2,046 schools will write their examination on July 31.

Education Commission (MSCE) Shailja Darda issued a letter today stating that many districts in the State are experiencing flood like situation because of heavy rainfall. “The roads were blocked in many parts of the State because of land sliding. Students may face transportation problems and also health safety issues. Considering this, it was decided to hold the test on July 31,” she added.