School scholarship exams to be held on Feb 9; registration date extended

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) will conduct Pre Upper Primary (PUP) and Pre-Secondary Scholarship (PSS) examinations on February 9.

The MSCE has extended the online registration date for the test up to December 7. The online registration for the examination started on October 17 while its last date was November 30. The schools and students can register up to December 7 with a late fee with the extension of the date. The duration of submission of the application form with a late fee is December 8 and 15.

Those who could not register for the examination in this period, the students can apply from December 16 to 23 with a super late fee. The students of standard fifth whose age is below 11 years can apply for PUP while for eight standard students (below 14 years of age), it is PSS. The admission and registration fee for both examinations is Rs 200.

Each selected primary student gets yearly Rs 5,000 while for eighth standard students, it is Rs 7,500. More than 8.90 lakh students take the test every year in the State.

Deputy Commissioner of the Council Ashwini Bharud appealed to the students to take note of the date extension.