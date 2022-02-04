Schools allowed to conduct 5th to 7th classes from Monday

Aurangabad, Feb 4:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator A K Pandey has today granted permission to the primary schools to run classes from Standard 5th to 7th from Monday (February 7). Earlier, the administrator has allowed the high schools to conduct classes from 8th, 9th and 11th from last Monday (January 31).

The AMC education officer Ramnath Thore confirmed the development saying the permission has been granted by the administrator after reviewing the pandemic situation. Thore said, " The school teachers and non-teaching staff (including transport vehicle staff) will have to take both the doses of the Covid vaccine. It is also mandatory upon teachers and non-teaching staff to undergo RT-PCR test prior to re-opening of the school."