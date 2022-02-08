Schools reopened for students of Std 5th to 7th

Aurangabad, Feb 8:

After a gap of a month, schools were reopened for the students of standard fifth to 7th in the city on Tuesday.

It may be noted that the State Government announced the closure of educational institutes including schools from January 6 with the tremendous rise in Covid patients strength. The Government granted permission to reopen the educational institutes when patients started declining. The schools from standard eight onwards were already opened recently for the students in the city. There was a demand to conduct offline classes for students of the remaining standards.

The administration of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) granted permission for holding offline classes of students from standard fifth to seven from today.

AMC education officer Ramnath Thore said that there was a good response from students in private as well as AMC run schools in the city.

He hoped the schools would be reopened for students of first to fourth when Covid patients figure further goes down.

The students were attending online classes when the second wave commenced. Students were unable to understand many things. Half of the academic year of students had gone waste when restrictions were lifted completely after the second wave.

The local administration in December 2021 permitted to reopen all the schools including primary, secondary and higher secondary in the city. The students had hardly attended offline classes for 10 days, patients started rising from December 30, 2021, and schools were shut down from January 6, 2022. Parents are sending students to the students so that students should learn something until the annual session ends