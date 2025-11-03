Schools reopened in district after Diwali vacations

Chhatrapati Sambhajianagar: The primary, secondary and higher secondary schools of Marathi, Urdu, Hindi and English mediums were reopened in the district on Monday after Diwali vacation.

The schools run by Zilla Parishad, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation and private education societies were given 15 15-day Diwali vacation from October 16 to November 1, when the first session of the current academic year ended.

Since November 2 was a Sunday, the academic session began on Monday itself. The second session of the school began in an enthusiastic atmosphere today. Students, parents, school buses and rickshaws started running from the morning itself. All the schools in the district were bustling on the first day of school after the vacation.

Since early morning, parents' cars were in some places to take children to school on time, and in some places, there was an atmosphere of spirit on the roads due to the school transport system.

The city's main squares, roads and entrances were crowded with students, children running with school bags on their backs and parents bidding them farewell. As soon as the bell rang for prayers, the school premises were once again filled with hustle and bustle, chirping and joy.