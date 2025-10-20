Schools staffing pattern to be approved on students' strength on Oct 20

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Education and Sports Department of the State has decided to approve the staffing pattern of the schools on the basis of students' attendance on October 20 instead of September 30 for the current academic year.

Until 2024, the staffing pattern was approved based on the strength of students available on September 30.

Deputy Secretary of the Education Department Abasaheb Kode issued orders to the Director of Primary and Secondary Education on October 14, 2025, stating that the approval staffing pattern schools in the academic year 2025-26 would be done on the basis of the number of students with Aadhaar cards as on October 20, 2025 instead of September 30.

The demand that the approval should not be based on the number as of September 30 and should be extended up to October end was jointly made by MLC Sudhakar Adbolay and different teachers' unions, including Akhil Bharatiya Urdu Shikshak Singh (ABUS). Founder of ABUSS Sajid Nisar Ahmed, said that his facility would be applicable only for the academic year 2025-26.