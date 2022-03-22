Science Exhibition at Chaitanya Valley

The Chaitanya Valley International School organized a Scie

nce exhibition, recently. Vice-principal Pradnya Koranne, co-ordinator Poonam Rani, Chayadevi Varsha Nirantar, Gajanan Rasve and other teachers guided the students.

Students from Standard I to IX presented still and working models on topics such as water dispensers, pulleys, rainwater harvesting, geothermal energy, transformation of energy, simple and complex machines, energy conservation, fluid dynamics -hydrodynamics, save environment, solar energy, water purifier, food system, smoke absorbing machine, drip irrigation, save trees, digital measuring cycling and water rocket. They gave detailed explanation of their project to the parents and guests. Exhibits on advancements in technology were presented with the help of augmented reality.

The parents and the teachers appreciated the models prepared by the students. Managing director Bhausaheb Tupe, academics director K L Nagraju, and principal Dr Sheetal congratulated the students.