Science exhibition at Kids Pride School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Kids Pride School organised a science exhibition, recently. Chief guest Kakasaheb Dande (MNC cluster coordinator from Begumpura), Vaishali Dande (director of Kohinoor School), secretary Waseem Shaikh, chairperson Naseem Shaikh, principal Pooja Kela inaugurated the programme.

All the students from Class 1st to 8th actively participated. The dignitaries congratulated all the teachers and students for their hard work.