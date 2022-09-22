Science expo at Stepping Stones

Aurangabad, Sept 22: Collector Sunil Chavan inaugurated the science and social studies exhibition at Stepping Stones High School, recently. On his suggestion, the exhibition was extended for three more days for students and teachers and Zilla Parishad officials. The Steppers were happy sharing their innovations and knowledge with children from the ZP schools in Sawangi and Sillod.

Exhibits such as the live solar system, the Raigadh Fort, home-made air-conditioner and the telescope aided the process of learning.

A participant said that the event opened her mind to the limitless possibilities if one had the will. The students were taken for a school tour after the exhibition.