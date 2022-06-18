SCR cancels Ajanta Express; Shirdi Express

Aurangabad, June 18:

In the wake of the violent protest that broke out at Secunderabad Railway Station on Friday morning against the Central Government’s Agnipath scheme for recruitment in armed forces, the South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled some of the important trains scheduled to depart from Manmad and Shirdi Railway Stations, on June 18.

The Manmad-Secunderabad, Ajanta Express train (Number 17063), scheduled to leave from Manmad Station has been cancelled on Saturday. As per the schedule the train leaves from Manmad at 9 pm, arrives in Aurangabad at 10.45 pm and reaches Secunderabad at 8.55 am.

The train Shrisainagar Shirdi-Secunderabad Express (bearing number 17001) which was supposed to leave from Shirdi Railway Station at 5.20 pm has also been cancelled. The train arrives in Aurangabad at 8.45 pm and reaches Secunderabad at 8.55 am.

The train bearing number 17609, Patna to Purna Express has also been cancelled. It will not leave Patna Railway Station on June 18. It starts at 7 am and reaches Purna at 3.25 pm, stated the press release issued by the public relations officer of South Central Railway (Nanded Division) adding that all 17 trains have been cancelled, partially cancelled, rescheduled and diverted on Saturday.