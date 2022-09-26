SCR negligence towards Aurangabad

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 25:

The negligence of South Central Railway (SCR) towards Aurangabad Railway Station was once again seen on Sunday as general manager Arvind Kumar during his inspection visit stayed only for a few minutes at the railway station. The railway passengers organisations expressed dissatisfaction over it.

Arvind Kumar was to inspect the work of the pit line at Jalna and the additional loop line at Nagarsol. While returning from Nagarsol, he halted for a few minutes at Aurangabad Railway Station and left immediately for Jalna.