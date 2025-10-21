SCR to install Video Surveillance System at six high-risk locations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Nanded Division of South Central Railway (SCR) is taking steps to improve security at railway stations by installing a Video Surveillance System (VSS) at six high-risk locations. These areas have been identified based on the level of miscreant activity, crowd size, and security concerns.

The project, which will cost around Rs 1.68 crore, is set to begin in November and will take about 12 months to complete. The tender for the work has been issued by the Senior Divisional Signal and Telecom Engineer. The system to be installed is an IP-based VSS approved by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO).

According to sources, the surveillance system will use high-definition cameras that can cover every corner of the selected locations. These cameras will help monitor real-time activity, detect any suspicious behavior, and improve overall safety. The live video will be viewed from dedicated control rooms, and the system will include features like video analytics and facial recognition. All footage will be stored for 30 days to assist with investigations if needed.

“The cameras will help detect and respond quickly to any mischief or illegal activities at the stations, preventing damage to railway property and ensuring trains run on time,” said a source.

When contacted, Rajesh Shinde, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of SCR-Nanded Division, confirmed that the project is underway and will be managed by the Signal and Telecom Department. However, he did not share the specific locations (due to security reasons) where the cameras will be installed.