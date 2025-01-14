Scrap dealer defrauded of Rs 1.5 crore

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A city-based businessman was defrauded of Rs 1.55 crore by a scrap dealer who lured him with the promise of investment opportunities in the scrap business. A case has been filed against Mohd Riyazuddin Fakruddin and his wife Munawwar Jahan (residents of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh) at the MIDC Cidco police station.

A resident of Saeeda Colony, Mushtaq Ahmed Shafi Ahmed, runs a scrap business with his friend Shaikh Akhil. Through him, Mushtaq was introduced to the accused. The accused had a deal with Mustaq to supply goods to him by signing contracts with companies in the city. They had agreed that Mustaq would pay for the goods, and the profit from their sale would first go to Mustaq. The accused paid him a profit of Rs 3.86 crore by March 2022. However, the remaining Rs 1.55 crore was withheld, and the goods were not supplied. Despite repeated attempts to contact them, Mushtaq did not receive any response, which led him to file a complaint with the Economic Offences Wing (EoW).