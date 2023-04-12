Scrutiny of nomination papers of BoS polls completed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Election Returning Officer and registrar of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that the scrutiny of the nomination papers filed for the election of chairmen of 38 Board of Studies was done on Wednesday.

A total of 59 nomination papers were filed for the election. He said that the list of valid and invalid candidates would be announced on April 13. The aspirants can withdraw the nomination on or before April 19.

The election and counting of votes will be held on April 25. The scrutiny of 59 nomination papers was completed at Mahatma Phule Hall. There are four nominations each for English and Education BoS chairmen’s posts while there are two or three nomination papers for other BoS.

Capt Dr Suresh Gaikwad, Dr Satish Patil, Dr Bharati Gavli, Dr Mustajeeb Khan, Dr Ram Chavan, Dr Pravin Yannawar, Dr Nandita Patil, deputy registrar Dilip Barad and Dr I R Manza and others were present. The representatives of the candidates were present.

The faculty-wise number of BoS is as follows; Humanities faculty (13 BoS), Science and Technology (13 BoS), Commerce and Management Science (five BoS) and Interdisciplinary faculty (seven BoS).