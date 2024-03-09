second part of Lokmat Property show

Milind M (Customer): Currently, I live in Cidco N-8. I want to buy a house in a central place of the old city. For this, I have visited the property show. There are many options available here. But, the number of housing projects outside the city is higher than in the city. Old buildings are being demolished and new ones are being constructed in the old city. Because of this, flats are also being made available in the old city.

Need plot for bungalow

Sudhir Chhatrapati: I live in a flat on the third floor in the Aurangpura area. Now, I am getting older and it is becoming difficult for me to climb stairs. I have a plan to take a plot and build a bungalow. Information about plotting from all four sides of the city was found at the property show. I will buy one of the plots from it.

Avinash Chaudhary (Director, Trimurti Doors World)

Doors of happiness manufactured in Shendra MIDC

The doors required for a house are manufactured at Shendra MIDC. Its information is being given at the stall of 'Trimurti Doors World' in the property show. For this, some door designs have also been displayed here. A door is being made here as per Vastu Shastra. There are six sizes of doors and 500 designs available. New technology and modern designs are the speciality of doors. The doors’ new design that can be seen in the country is being made available in the city.