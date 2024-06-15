Security being enhanced in GMCH as 1 more harassment incident reported

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: A harassment incident of a female student of Government Dental College and Hospital (GDCH) was reported on Friday evening.

It may be noted that the ragging of an MBBS student was done in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH)premises, a few days ago. As the case was afresh, another incident of GDCH student’s harassment was reported last evening. The administration is laying stress on the enhancing security of the GMCH premises, specially for girl students.

The hostel of MBBS and BDS students is on the same premises. There is a single entrance for exit and entry of students. Now, a security guard was deployed at the entrance of the hostel.

The entry is being given after verifying the identity card while unknown persons are not allowed to entre the hostel. A total of 27 Closed Circuit TV (CCTV) cameras were installed in the hostels while five of them are out of order.

The administration decided to repair faulty and install 13 more CCTV cameras. Girl students are not allowed to go outside the hostel after 9.30 pm. If the students need to go hospital, a security guard will accompany them at night.

Counselling of student

The female student after the harassment was frightened. Her conunselling was done and her fear was removed. Dean of GMCD Dr Maya Indurkar and senior doctors motivated her.

Various measures & precautions

The required precautions and measures are being done after the incident of harassment. Security guard accompanies female doctors while going for the treatment of patients. The hostel warden is visiting the hostel time and again. The girls were instructed to go out in groups. The girl and her parents decided not to make any complaint.

(Dr Maya Indurkar, Dean of GDCH)

Students' punishment to be continued

More CCTV cameras will be installed in the hostel of students. Some students have demanded a further probe into the ragging case. The anti-ragging committee was informed about it. The punishment of students will continue until further probe and a decision of the panel.

(Dr Shivaji Sukre (Dean, GMCH)