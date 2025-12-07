Selection list for stray vacancy round-2 to be out today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will declare the selection list for the online stray vacancy round-II on December 8 for the admissions to AYUSH courses-BAMS, BHMS and BUMS.

It may be noted that the National Commission of Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) has extended the cut-off date of admission for the AYUSH courses up to December 10.

In view of the extended cut-off date declared by the Central Council, the CET Cell has decided to extend the joining period for CAP-4 and conduct an online stray vacancy round.

The Cell issued a revised schedule of CAP round-IV. Those who were selected for the round were allowed to join by December 1st.

After CAP-IV, the process for online stray round started on December 2 and the second list was declared on December 4 and aspirants were allowed to confirm the admission by December 7.

The selection list for the second online stray vacancy round will be released on December 8. The selected candidates will have to confirm their admissions by December 10.