Selection of 2455 candidates selected in job fair

Aurangabad, Sep 20:

A two-day Prime Minister mega job fair was organized by the skills, employment and entrepreneurship department at the government industrial training institute in the city on the occasion of the Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din. In all, 3514 candidates gave interviews for the direct recruitment process in the fair.

In all, 1,259 candidates were selected. Also, 2875 candidates gave interviews for apprenticeship and 1196 candidates were selected from it. District skill development, employment and entrepreneurship guidance centre informed that 29 companies participated in the meeting and 68 companies participated in the apprenticeship programme.