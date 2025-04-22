Self-belief & resilience imp for success

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “One should believe in oneself and one’s abilities. Self-belief, resilience and hard work are important for success in life,” said Tejasvi Prasad Deshpande, who is from the city and qualified the examination of union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

She passed preliminary, written and interviews and obtained 99th rank in the UPSC final merit list that was declared on Tuesday.

Talking to this newspaper, she said that she decided to go for civil services when she was in junior college.

“After the completion of my 12th Commerce from Nath Valley School, I joined B.A. Economics (Hons) from Lady Shri Ram College (LSR), Delhi. My parents are doctors, but, I want to pursue a different field. I started preparations for the competitive examinations in 2021 when I was doing the undergraduate course,” she said.

She said that she loves playing basketball and listening to music. Her father Dr Prasad Deshapnde is a Psychiatrist while her mother Dr Gauri Deshpande is a dentist.

“I have not yet decided about choosing cadre yet. Those who are preparing for the 2025 preliminary examination should focus on revision, practice and mock tests. I spent around seven to eight hours daily for the study,” she added.

National basketball player Tejasvi Deshpande has represented the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district basketball team in several state-level school competitions, and she has also showcased her skills in national basketball tournaments as part of the State basketball team.

While representing Delhi University, she won a silver medal in the All India Inter-University competition. With her unwavering dedication, she has attained this success. Tejasvi has shown her dominance in the power forward position and as a sharp three-point shooter in basketball.

She received professional basketball training under the guidance of international basketball coach Sandeep Dhangare. Her success has created a wave of excitement among fellow basketball players.

Kudos to Tejasvi

Tejasvi Deshpande was our student from 1st to 12th standard. She is a wonderful human being and leader. She participated in various MUNs and was the Secretary General of the NVS Model United Nations. She was honoured with the prestigious ‘Good Human Being Award of Nath Valley School (NVS) for her leadership and all-round performance. She was the School Captain in 2018 and also captain of our school’s basketball team. She represented Maharashtra State in the National Games. When she was in 12th (Commerce), she played in the national level basketball tournament held in Chandigarh. She was hardly getting time to study there. She returned here for study just one month before the examination, yet, she obtained 95 pc! She is going to be an outstanding officer and serve the country with integrity and dedication.

(Dr Ranjit Dass, Director of NVS)