Seminar for 10th graders to reveals ‘Five Formulas’ for success

Seminar jointly organised by LTCC and Gaikwad Classes on Sunday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a collaborative effort, Lokmat Times Campus Club (LTCC) and Gaikwad Classes are set to host an insightful seminar for Class 10 students this Sunday. The event, scheduled to commence at 10:30 am at Sant Eknath Rangmandir in the Osmanpura area, aims to unveil 'Five Laws of Success' to guide students in their academic journey.

Professor Ramdas Gaikwad, the director of Gaikwad Education Group, will lead the seminar, sharing invaluable insights on the keys to success. The event will also showcase the announcement of results from a recent talent hunt exam held in the city.

Dignitaries present will honor the top three students of the city with prizes and mementos, recognizing their outstanding achievements. Additionally, 21 students exhibiting exceptional proficiency in the examination will be awarded scholarship gift vouchers. Every participating student will receive a certificate as a token of appreciation.

The organizers have invited all 10th-grade students in the city, urging them to attend this informative programme. For further details, one may contact 7709890723.