Seminar of LTCC and IDRAC Business School today

Golden opportunity for 12th pass students to get an international degree

LTCC and IDRAC Business School, France invites students and parents: Seminar at Lokmat Hall, Lokmat Bhavan at 6 pm

Aurangabad, Sep 23:

As we all know that Medicine, Engineering , Technology , Management etc are one of the most chosen study options in India after 12th Standard. Based on the best scores students are selected for the course. In fact, getting better career opportunities is the absolute bottom line post completion of the course. Interestingly IDRAC Business School, France, has come up with an unique programme in Bachelor in Marketing and Business Management Programme designed Indian Student Prospective, which offers students with a Twin City Model Program i.e. Enrol in India and Graduate in France study option. New career opportunities are emerging in France post completion of the course which is a highly skill set programme. The program tuition fees will save a huge amount on tuition fees and is budget friendly.

Lokmat Times Campus Club (LTCC) and IDRAC Business School (Devenez Remarquable) France- India Campus have organized an informative session with detail insights on : French Higher Education System, Introduction to Bachelors in Marketing and Business Program (BBA), The 3C Advantage of IDRAC Business School India Campus (Comfort and Confidence Advantage, Career Advantage and most importantly cost advantage which will save substantial amount on the tuition fees that comes under the budget which is affordable to a common man), training and certifications for global career opportunities, stay back options post study, internships and projects The seminar is going to be conducted on September 24, at 6 pm at Lokmat Hall, Lokmat Bhavan, Jalna road, Aurangabad.

Expert speakers from the relevant domain to provide in-depth information about the Business Management Program (BBA):

- Charudutta Bodhankar ( Trustee and executive director, IDRAC Business School India Campus)

- Benedicte Favre, Director FIGS International

- Amelie Weigel, Director Alliance Francaise , Pune

- IDRAC Students Alumni

Entry to the Seminar is free, however prior registration will be required due to limited seats availability. Kindly register on: 8080516737 and 9579123709.