Seminar on cyber crime detection held

Aurangabad, June 20:

To inform the latest trends and techniques to detect cyber crime, a seminar was held for the officers and the constabulary staff at Police Commissionerate on Monday.

Cyber expert Niraj Solanke guided the officers on various issues related to cyber crime. Sessions for providing information related to computers and demo sessions were organised.

The seninar was organised under the guidance of CP Dr Nikhil Gupta, DCP Aparna Gite, ACP Vishal Dhume by PI Gautam Patare, API Amol Satodkar, PSI Rahul Chavan and others.