Seminar on initiative for MSMEs on Apr 15

Aurangabad, April 13:

The Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Centre (MAGIC) startup ecosystem partner - DeAsra Foundation has organized an online session on ‘Understanding Government Schemes and Initiatives for MSMEs’ on April 15 at 4 pm.

The organizers informed that the government of India has introduced several schemes that benefit the MSME sector. Small business owners might be interested in learning about the benefits of such initiatives and how their business can benefit from them. The session is open for all and one must log on to the link - https://cutt.ly/9FcGqYn to join the seminar.