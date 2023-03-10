Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A two-day seminar on ‘Positive Lifestyle’ at Lokkalyan Samiti, Hanuman Mandir, Kamgar Chowk, N-4, Cidco on March 11 and 12 between 5.30 pm and 8 pm. Dr Sachin Parab will guide the audience on how to transform fear into strength and live a happy life. He is working in the fields of deaddiction and positivity through Brahmakumari Sansthan for several years. The programme will be open to all. Director of Bhrakumari Eshwariya Vishwavidyalay, N-2, Cidco Brahmakumari Shanta Didi, and the organisers have appealed to the people to participate in large numbers.